Russia deploys military aircraft and helicopters to Syrian-Turkish border

Russia is strengthening its military presence in Syrian territories bordering Turkey and began to deploy military equipment, including combat aviation there.

After the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh there is an increased risk of escalation in these territories, reports the Russian news outlet “TRT in Russian”.

According to the publication, Russia's military equipment and troops are being deployed to northeast Syria. In the last month alone, the number of troops in Al-Hasakah Governorate has increased to 1,000. The city of Qamishli is used as transfer hub for the military equipment.

According to the publication, one of the last deliveries included 2 combat aircraft and 6 helicopters from the Khmeimim Air Base.

At the same time, Russia has increased the training of recruits from loyal local groups. Currently, about 1,200 militants are trained at the airfield in Qamishli.

According to sources, the mercenaries were divided into groups of 300 people under the command of Russian military.

In the fall of 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Northeast Syria. This allowed Moscow to occupy the liberated territories and get closer to the Turkish borders.

