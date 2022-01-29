Russia deploys Pantsir-S anti-aircraft systems to Belarus Saturday, January 29, 2022 10:21:29 AM

Russia has sent Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems to Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Another train delivered to the unloading station a Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the Eastern Military District," the Ministry said.

The Pantsir-S battalion includes 12 combat systems. Each Pantsir-S can have up to 12 anti-aircraft missiles in its transport launch containers.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that after unloading, the personnel will travel to the specified areas, where they will equip positions and take up training and combat duty as part of the Unified Regional Air Defense System of Belarus and Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.