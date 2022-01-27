Russia deploys Su-35 fighter jets to Belarus Thursday, January 27, 2022 11:00:11 AM

Russia is deploying Su-35 fighter jets from the Eastern Military District to Belarus, reported the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the crews of Su-35 fighters, "taking part in the readiness check of the Union State's response forces," are being deployed to Belarus.

"During the flight to Belarus, the crews make intermediate landings at the airfields of the Central and Western Military Districts to rest and prepare for further flight," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that upon arrival at the airfields in Belarus, the crews "will take up combat duty as part of the readiness check of the unified air defense system of the Union State."

The combat readiness check will take place in two stages. Until February 9, there will be the redeployment of Belarusian troops, the "organization of protection and defense of important state and military facilities”.

The second stage will be held on February 10-20 during the joint military exercises "Allied Resolve-2022". Then, the Russian and Belarusian military will practice " to prevent and repel external aggression."

The exercises will be held at the Belarusian training grounds Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnevsky, Brest and Osipovichi and other sites in Belarus. The military also intend to use the airfields Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchy.

