Russia expands sanctions against Ukraine Saturday, December 12, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The Russian government has expanded the list of Ukrainian citizens who are subject to personal economic sanctions, according to the document published on the Kremlin’s website.

The Russian "blacklist" includes the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Dmytro Razumkov, Deputy Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, as well as the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE Yelyzaveta Yasko.

Thus, now the Russian sanctions list includes 849 citizens of Ukraine.

On December 10, at the summit in Brussels, the heads of the EU countries agreed to prolong economic sanctions against Russia for annexation of Crimea and aggression in the East of Ukraine.

Earlier in September, the Russian government included a number of Ukrainian politicians in the sanctions list, including, among others, the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the former head of the political party Holos (Voice) Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

