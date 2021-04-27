Russia expels Ukrainian diplomat Tuesday, April 27, 2021 10:00:08 AM

Russia has declared "persona non grata" another employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, reported the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Due to the unfriendly actions of the Ukrainian side, which on April 19 this year declared a "persona non grata" employee of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity for activities incompatible with diplomatic status, an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Russia is declared persona non grata," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian diplomat must leave the territory of Russia by the end of the day on April 30.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned Ukraine that it could take additional measures against Ukrainian diplomats if "hostile actions" against Russian diplomats continue.

On April 17, the Russian Federal Security Service said that it had detained in St. Petersburg Ukrainian Consul Alexander Sosonyuk.

Russia subsequently expelled a Ukrainian diplomat from the country.

In response, Ukraine announced that it is expelling a senior diplomat of the Russian Embassy from Kyiv.

