Russia expels US embassy spokesperson Wednesday, May 12, 2021 10:00:42 AM

Russia expels Rebecca Ross, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, she was one of ten American diplomats whom the Kremlin declared persona non grata in response to a similar move by the US authorities.

Ross was included in the list because the U.S. authorities have been preventing Moscow from filling the vacant position of Russian press secretary at the embassy in Washington for six months. Kommersant claims that the U.S. sent back the visa application submitted by the candidate without explanation.

On April 15, the U.S. imposed personal sanctions on 30 Russian officials for election interference and disinformation activities. They included 10 Russian diplomats.

