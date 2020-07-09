Russia explains mass destruction of Pantsir air defense systems by Turkish drones in Syria and Libya Thursday, July 9, 2020 1:00:00 PM

The mass destruction of the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems in Syria and Libya can be explained by the existence of a so-called "dead crater" or "dead zone", writes the newspaper of the Russian Defense Minister Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

The newspaper states, referring to the official tactical and technical characteristics of the air defense system, that Pantsir has limitations with regards to its ability to detect targets "at low, medium and high altitudes, especially those flying at minimum altitude and maximum speed, or at the highest altitude and maximum speed."

Nevertheless, the publication notes that, considering the speed and effective scattering area of Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance drones, Pantsir can counter them.

In June, the newspaper wrote that the export version of Pantsir air defense system has only an optical control system and is "therefore ill-equipped to fight such targets as the Turkish Bayraktar TB2".

In the same month, the Ukrainian publication Defense Express, citing its own sources, reported that in recent years, during the military conflicts in Syria and Libya, at least 23 Russian-made Pantsir-S1 systems were destroyed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.