Russia fires Zircon hypersonic missile from submarine Monday, October 4, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The Russian military conducted the first test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile from a submarine, reports Interfax.

Before, all the tests of Zircon missile were carried out from the ships.

"The Russian Navy for the first time conducted tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine. The shooting was carried out on a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry notes that the flight of the missile met the specified parameters, the missile hit the designated target.

"Test firing of the Zircon missile from a nuclear submarine is considered successful," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the Zircon’s launch from the submarine. According to the video, the missile was fired at night while the submarine was on the sea surface.

