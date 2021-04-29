Russia forming new military division near Ukrainian border Thursday, April 29, 2021 11:00:49 AM

Russia continues to increase its military presence near the Ukrainian borders. The Russian Armed Forces is deploying a motorized infantry division in the Volgograd region, said the Editor-In-Chief of the Ukrainian publication Censor.Net, Yuriy Butusov.

The Russian Army announced the deployment of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division on April 25. Between 4 to 6 battalion-tactical groups of the Russian Armed Forces will soon be deployed 400 km from the borders of Ukraine, in Kamyshin and Volgograd.

This division will be part of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District, which unofficially covers the Donbas.

Butusov drew attention to the fact that, in parallel, Moscow moved from Kamyshin to the annexed Crimea 56th Airborne Assault Brigade, which is considered one of the best in the Russian army. This suggests that Moscow considers the southern direction one of the highest priorities.

According to the journalist, in case of an escalation, the division will be able to quickly reach the Ukrainian borders. For such a scenario, Moscow has already set up a huge camp of military equipment near Voronezh, just 250 km from the territory of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry also did not withdraw missile systems and military equipment from the Ukrainian border explaining that they would be needed for the forthcoming Zapad-2021 military exercises.

"The Kremlin concluded while preparing for the invasion that they need to build up fully staffed and combat-ready compounds from where the Russian military can reach the borders of Ukraine in one move, in fact, overnight from the place of the permanent deployment," said Butusov.

According to Butusov, Moscow is preparing for a rapid attack, which will come as a surprise to Ukraine and the West.

He recalled that on April 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu announced "symmetrical measures of strategic deterrence and increasing combat capability" near Ukraine's borders. Five days later, President Vladimir Putin issued a decree to hold military drills of reservists.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.