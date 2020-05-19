Russia hands over six MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria Tuesday, May 19, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Moscow has handed over to Damascus six MiG-29 fighter jets in order to strengthen the air force of Bashar al-Assad's army and improve its effectiveness against the Israeli Air Force, reports the ITV’s channel 12.

Russians will assist the Syrian army in the maintenance and upgrading of these aircraft.

The delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria was previously reported by the Russian Telegram channel “Notes of the Huntsman”

"Today the Tu-154 85042 route from Privolzhskiy Air Base to Syria was repeated again with a stop in the Iranian Hamadan. The situation is starting to clear up a bit. According to Iranian aviation enthusiasts, we are dealing with the transfer of a whole group of MiG-29 fighter jets (approximately 6 units)," reported the Telegram channel "Notes of the Huntsman".

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.