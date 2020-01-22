Russia has supplied Turkey with more than 120 guided anti-air missiles for S-400 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 11:00:18 AM

Alongside the Russian S-400 anti-air missile system, Turkey has received from Russia more than 120 guided surface-to-air missiles, TASS reports, citing a military-diplomatic source.

According to the source, Ankara has received a regimental S-400 kit, auxiliary equipment, spare parts and more than 120 anti-air missiles of an unspecified type. Moscow did not, however, give Ankara any of the technologies for producing its own S-400 systems. Not even a partial transfer of technology was envisaged by the terms of the agreement, which is why none was given.

“Turkey has received two S-400 divisions, more than 120 surface-to-air missiles, as well as auxiliary equipment, spare parts and instruments,” the agency cites the source as saying.

The source also said that the S-400 system that has been delivered to Turkey is currently under a 20-month service guarantee from Russia, counting from the signing of the acceptance certificate at the start of December 2019.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will deploy the S-400 systems by April 2020.

The S-400 Triumph anti-air missile system is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets and other means of aerial attack under conditions of electronic interference and other countermeasures.

