Russia in talks with Belarus on extending lease agreement for two military facilities Thursday, January 2, 2020 2:00:00 PM

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Russia might keep the right to use two military facilities on Belarusian territory next year. These two military facilities are the Vileyka VLF transmitter and Missile Attack Early Warning System site in Hantsavichy which houses Volga-type Radar Station.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, negotiations and consultations on this issue are continuing. The extension of the agreements of January 6, 1995, which entered into force on June 7, 1996, will be discussed.

The initial agreements were concluded for 25 years, and they expire on June 7, 2021. A decision on their extension must be made no later than June 6, 2020.

