Russia is monitoring U.S. Navy destroyer since it entered the Black Sea Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring destroyer USS Porter of the U.S. Navy, which entered the Black Sea, reported the Russian National Defense Management Center, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to the center, the destroyer entered the Black Sea at 18:30 Moscow time. "The Black Sea Fleet's forces and facilities are monitoring the actions of the U.S. Navy ship," the statement reads.

According to the U.S. Navy's Sixth Fleet, USS Porter will work with the Black Sea partner countries to ensure maritime security.

At the end of February, guided-missile destroyer USS Ross entered the Black Sea. It was also monitored by the Black Sea Fleet. The U.S. Navy explained that the ship arrived in the Black Sea to "conduct maritime security operations and strengthen regional stability."

