Russia loses 4 military planes over last 2 weeks Saturday, August 28, 2021 11:00:50 AM

A Su-24 bomber of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed near the city of Perm on Friday, Interfax reports, citing a source.

The plane performed a training flight and fell near the town of Vereshchagino, according to preliminary data, due to equipment failure. "Both pilots ejected and survived," the source said.

A commander and a navigator, who flew to the region for exercises, were on board the plane. Their condition is being determined.

The Su-24 was the fourth Russian Defense Ministry aircraft to crash in the past two weeks.

On August 19, a MiG-29 fighter crashed during a planned flight in the Astrakhan region. The plane, which had no ammunition on board, fell on the territory of the Ashuluk training site. The pilot was killed. The accident occurred during the exercises of the air defense forces, during which the MiG-29 simulated the actions of a hypothetical enemy.

On August 17, near the town of Kubinka, an Ilyushin Il-112V transporter crashed while performing a training flight. On board the plane there were three people who were testing the plane before the forum "Army-2021". None of them survived. The preliminary cause of the accident is fire in the right engine.

On August 14, a Be-200 of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed while extinguishing forest fires in Turkey. There were seven people on board, five of whom were crew members from Russia. They all died.

On August 23, another aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was lost as a result of a fire. The MiG-29 burst into flames in a military unit in the Narimanov district of the Astrakhan region during scheduled repair work. The aircraft burned out completely. No one was injured.

