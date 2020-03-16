Russia: NATO thinks twice before sending ships to Crimean shores Monday, March 16, 2020 10:01:40 AM

The main obstacle for NATO ships approaching Russia's maritime borders near Crimea are the coastal electronic warfare (EW) systems deployed in the peninsular, reports RIA Novosti, citing a source in the security forces of the region.

According to the source, NATO ships are trying to infiltrate digital and communication networks during their reconnaissance operations. However, Russian EW systems knock down the navigation systems of NATO ships and make the reconnaissance equipment unfunctional.

"As a result, NATO ships turn around and leave," the source said.

U.S. Navy and NATO ships periodically enter the Black Sea. Thus, in mid-December 2019, a guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross, entered the southwestern part of the Black Sea and was escorted by a small missile ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Vyshny Volochyok . Last October, the American destroyer USS Porter entered the Black Sea. In total, in 2019, NATO ships visited the Black Sea at least eight times.

Between July 1 and July 12, 2019, international Naval exercises Sea Breeze-2019 organized by Ukraine, the United States and NATO countries took place in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet was carrying out a set of measures to monitor the actions of NATO ships.

