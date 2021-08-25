Russia offers Saudi Arabia weapons ‘tested in Syria’ Wednesday, August 25, 2021 11:00:06 AM

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and his Saudi counterpart Prince Khaled bin Salman signed an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation. The signing ceremony was attended by the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergey Shoygu.

On August 23, Sergey Shoygu held talks at the forum "Army-2021" with Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, reports Rossiyskaya Gazeta. Shoygu told Prince Khalid bin Salman that the Russian Defense Ministry is interested in dynamic military-technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia. "We are ready for the progressive development of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres on the entire range of issues of mutual interest," the Russian minister said.

Shoygu expressed gratitude to Prince Khalid bin Salman for participating in the VII International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2021". "At its sites, you will be able to get acquainted with the latest Russian weapons, including weapons that have proven themselves in Syria. We consider your personal participation in the forum as a confirmation of Saudi Arabia's course to further strengthen cooperation with Russia," Shoygu said.

Prince Khalid bin Salman noted the readiness of Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation with Russia, stressing that thanks to this, it will be possible to successfully respond to threats and challenges with joint efforts. "I wanted to convey from my leadership our commitment to continue strengthening the relations that have historically developed between our countries. I am confident that in the future we will continue to develop and strengthen these relations, responding to the aspirations of our peoples and realizing them. This will contribute, in turn, to improving the situation, as well as stabilizing and strengthening security," the prince said.

