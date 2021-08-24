Russia offers weapons to Myanmar's military junta Tuesday, August 24, 2021 10:00:00 AM

The military junta that seized power in Myanmar in a coup and a bloody crackdown on protests can count on weapons from Russia.

Moscow is ready to develop military and technical cooperation with Myanmar, said Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Maung Aye.

"We intend to continue to strengthen and develop relations between our states, including in the military and technical spheres," he said. “The Republic of the Union of Myanmar is our strategic, reliable partner in the Asia-Pacific region, in Southeast Asia. Unfortunately, the internal political situation in the republic is quite serious, but we know that the leadership of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar is doing everything possible to stabilize it".

Fomin stressed that the military delegation from Myanmar at the exhibition "Army-2021" will have a great opportunity to get acquainted with a large range of Russian-made weapons.

"We are pleased to welcome you to Russia, in Moscow, in the Patriot Park. We thank you personally, Comrade Chief of the General Staff, for finding the opportunity to visit our event once again," Fomin said.

After the coup and protests, during which the military used firearms, killing more than 300 demonstrators, including 14 children, the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions against Myanmar, and Japan suspended economic assistance to the country, where a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line, and per capita GDP is close to the indicators of Zambia and Ethiopia and is a meager 1.3 thousand dollars a year.

At the same time Russia, which supplies weapons to Myanmar, from Su-30 fighters to the Pantsir air defense systems, sent a delegation to the country for a military parade led by the deputy defense minister, who was accompanied by Russian journalists.

