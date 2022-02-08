Russia plans to send Belarusian military to Syria Tuesday, February 8, 2022 2:00:04 PM

The Russian government has approved a draft agreement with Belarus on the deployment of the Belarusian military contingent in Syria. The text of the agreement was published on the Kremlin's website of legal information.

It is planned to deploy up to 200 Belarusian servicemen to Syria. Accordig n to the agreement, the Belarusian contingent will be involved in activities "exclusively for humanitarian purposes outside the combat zone." It will be stationed "at Russian airbases" – most likely at the Khmeimim airbase.

The Belarusian military will report to the Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties of the Russian Defense Ministry but will remain under the command of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus. In addition, the Russian side promises to provide the Belarusian military with free food, transport, uniforms, technical and material means, weapons, military equipment, and ammunition, as well as to train them and organize their evacuation from Syria in case of a threat to life.

