Russia postpones high-speed rail project due to high cost
The Moscow-Kazan high-speed rail project has been postponed due to the high cost. The potential demand for the highway has also not yet been determined, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on the TV talk show “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.
"The railway has been postponed for now, as it has a large financial capacity, and the passenger flow has not yet been confirmed," he said.
Regarding the Moscow-Kazan highway, Khusnullin noted that the road "will be definitely build".
"Now the development of urban planning documentation and project documentation is underway," he added.