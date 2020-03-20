Russia postpones ‘sovereign internet exercises’ due to coronavirus Friday, March 20, 2020 9:00:42 AM

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media postponed the exercises, which were to "ensure the sustainability and security of the Internet in Russia", reports Interfax.

Initially, it was planned to hold exercises once a quarter and work out four different threats. They were planned on March 20, June 20, September 20 and December 20. The exercises were cancelled due to measures taken in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.

The law on ensuring the integrity, sustainability and security of the Russian Internet came into force last November. It involves the creation of traffic routing networks in Russia, which will activate if it becomes impossible to connect to foreign servers.

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.