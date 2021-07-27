Russia praises Syrian Army success in countering Israel’s air strikes Tuesday, July 27, 2021 11:00:14 AM

Russian news agency RIA Novosti reports, citing the deputy head of the Russian Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, that Syrian air defense systems shot down two missiles launched from Israeli F-16 fighters during the last attack.

According to Kulit, the Israeli Air Force targeted an unnamed facility located in the town of Set Zaynab, 10km south of Damascus.

Kulit said the incident occurred on Sunday night. The Russian Rear Admiral said that the Israeli aircraft were not in Syrian airspace when they launched the missiles.

"Using Russian-made Buk-M2E systems, Syrian Armed Forces destroyed both missiles," RIA Novosti quoted Kulit as saying.

RIA Novosti’s article comes amid reports, according to which Moscow allegedly warned Jerusalem that Israel would no longer be able to attack targets in Syria with impunity.

The Russian new outlet Avia.pro reported that during the last two attacks on facilities located in Syria, Israel used Spice 1000 precision guided munition. The guided bombs, according to Avia.pro, were launched from Lebanon airspace, but "the Russian military managed to disable and shoot down at least 2 of these bombs."

Avia.pro claims, citing unnamed Russian analysts, that Russian electronic security systems can neutralize these guided munitions.

Avia.pro notes that the Israeli attack was allegedly carried out early in the morning, which is "very unusual for the Israeli side."

Avia.pro’s reports about the latest Israeli attacks in Syria are extremely contradictory. Earlier, the publication wrote that on July 20 Israel carried out the most powerful attack in Syria "blinding" and disabling Russian air defense systems.

Israeli media did not report on the possible July 25 attack of the country's air force on targets in Syria.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.