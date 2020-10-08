Russia puts Belarusian opposition leader on wanted list Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The Russian Interior Ministry has put the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on the wanted list, reported RBC news agency.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus called the activities of the Coordinating Council of the Belarus Opposition, which is headed by Tikhanovskaya, "anti-constitutional" and said that its aim is to seize power. In connection with the creation of the Coordinating Council, a criminal case has been opened in Belarus "into the calls for actions aimed at harming the national security of Belarus".

TUT.by assumes that Tikhanovskaya has been put on the interstate wanted list by the Belarusian authorities, as it was with blogger Stepan Putilo . The creator of one of the most popular channels in Belarus NEXTA, 22-year-old Stepan Putilo lives in Poland from 2018.

After the presidential elections on August 9, in which, according to official data, Tikhanovskaya received about 10% of the votes, she left for Lithuania.

On August 14, Tikhanovskaya announced the creation of a Coordinating Council "for the transfer of power in Belarus." However, in early September, six of the seven members of the Presidium of the Constitutional Court were detained or expelled from Belarus. Only Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich and member of the Minsk Tractor Plant strike committee Sergei Dylewski remained at large. On September 28, it became known that Alexievich flew to Germany, according to her, for personal reasons.

On September 29, Tikhanovskaya met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius. She asked him to mediate and advocated holding new elections in Belarus before the end of 2020. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also confirmed the meeting with Tikhanovskaya.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.