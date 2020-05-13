Russia ready to help Maduro to investigate recent coup attempt Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russia is ready to assist Venezuela in the investigation of the recent subversive invasion if it receives the appropriate request, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference following the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, TASS reports.

Lavrov noted that the special services of both countries are in constant contact.

"If there is a request for assistance on the basis of the current agreements, of course, it will be considered," the Minister assured.

In early May, Venezuelan authorities reported the detention of 45 Colombian military who allegedly intended to carry out a coup d’état and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro. Two American citizens were among those detained. According to Maduro, the operation was allegedly prepared by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and was carried out by a private security company SilverCorp.

