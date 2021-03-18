Russia recalls its ambassador to U.S. after Biden says Putin is 'a killer’ Thursday, March 18, 2021 10:30:24 AM

Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations, reported the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the representative of the Russian ministry, Maria Zakharova, at the moment the Russian Ambassador to the United States was recalled to Moscow for consultations, which aim to analyze what to do and how to continue with the relations between the two countries.

Zakharova said that President Joe Biden has been in power in the United States for 100 days and she believes that such a milestone is appropriate to assess "what the new government is doing."

Zakharova accused the U.S. of bringing Russian-American relations to a grave state and said that the Russian side wants to find "ways to fix" these ties.

At the same time, Russia wants to "prevent irreversible degradation" of mutual relations and hopes that the United States will realize the risks that may be associated with such degradation.

Earlier, Biden promised that Putin would "pay" for meddling in the U.S. election and agreed with the claim that Putin was “a killer”.

