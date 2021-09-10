Russia rejects Taliban's invitation to Afghanistan’s government inauguration Friday, September 10, 2021 11:00:06 AM

Russia rejected the Taliban’s invitation to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new government of Afghanistan, said the press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

"No, Russia will not take part in any way," he said.

According to Peskov, it is important for Moscow to understand what further steps the current Afghan leadership will take.

Peskov also said that no one, including Russia, benefited from the Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan.

"I mean that at least none of us is winning, because the main issues that are on the agenda are whether Afghanistan will remain a source of drug threat and a country from where a huge number of opiates are exported to the world and to our country, whether Afghanistan will remain a place where terrorist groups feel free. In this regard, yes, while these threats persist, no one of us is a winner," Peskov said.

In addition to Russia, the Taliban invited five more countries to the inauguration of their government: China, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Iran.

