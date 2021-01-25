Russia resumes construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline Monday, January 25, 2021 10:00:00 AM

The Russian pipelay crane vessel Fortuna resumed construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters, reported TASS, citing the press service of Nord Stream 2 AG.

"The Fortuna has begun work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish waters. The work is carried out in accordance with the agreements," the company said.

The Fortuna has been in the Nord Stream 2 construction zone, south of Bornholm Island, since January 22.

The Danish Maritime Authority reported that, along with the Fortuna pipelay barge, the Baltiyskiy Issledovatel offshore supply vessel and the Murman vessel will working in Denmark's exclusive economic zone from 15 January.

According to the Marinetraffic ship monitoring website, the Baltiyskiy Issledovatel is currently located near the Fortuna, and Russian multifunctional vessel Veni and the tugboat Katun are also in the construction zone. The Murman is also in the vicinity of the construction zone.

Earlier, the U.S. authorities expanded the sanctions list to include both the Fortuna ship and its owner, KVT-Rus. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, did not comment on the potential impact of U.S. sanctions on the Fortuna pipelay barge.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas refused to lay pipes due to U.S. sanctions. But in December 2020, Nord Stream 2 AG resumed the construction, building a 2.6 km stretch in Germany's exclusive economic zone. To date, more than 2,300 km of the 2,460 km of the pipeline has been laid, which is 94% of the total length of the pipeline. 120 km of pipe remain to be laid in the waters of Denmark and more than 28 km in the waters of Germany.

