Russia resumes construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Russia has resumed laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, reports the Russian news agency Interfax, citing Nord Stream 2 AG.

"On January 24, the pipelay vessel Fortuna began work on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Today, the Fortuna vessel began laying pipes in Danish waters after successfully conducting sea tests. All works are carried out in accordance with the relevant permits. We will provide more information about the construction and our future plans," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a press release.

Interfax states that the Fortuna barge should complete work in Danish waters by the end of May and then proceed to laying pipes in German waters, where construction will last until June. The estimated speed of laying of the "Fortuna" pipes is 0.4 km per day, the speed of construction can be affected by weather and technical conditions.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish waters stopped on December 21, 2019, after U.S. sanctions were imposed on companies that provide services for the construction of the pipeline.

The Nord Stream-2 project envisages the construction and operation of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The pipeline is about 94% ready. Russia has still to complete a small stretch in Danish waters.

After the imposition of new U.S. sanctions, Russian gas giant Gazprom admitted that it may have to stop or postpone construction of Nord Stream-2, but, at the end of January 2021, Russian pipe-laying vessels resumed work in Danish waters.

The German newspaper Handelsblatt claims that the new U.S. administration led by President Joe Biden is ready to lift sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. In return, Germany must propose a mechanism that will allow to shut down the gas pipeline if Moscow tries to reduce the volume of gas transit through Ukraine.

