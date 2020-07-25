Russia's ambassador to the UN urges Israel to leave Syria alone Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, said that it is necessary to put an end to “the illegal presence” of the United States in Syria.

Nebenzya stressed that Syria loses about $40 million a month because of its inability to access its oil fields, noting that the "barbaric methods" used by the United States in oil production could lead to an environmental disaster in northeastern Syria and Iraq.

Nebenzya didn’t forget about Israel either.

"We once again call on Israel to stop airstrikes on Syrian territory, to end the foreign occupation of Syria, as well as attempts to pull Syria apart," RIA Novosti quotes Nebenzya as saying.

Speaking at the same meeting, Bashar Jaafari, the Syrian ambassador to the United Nations, stated that the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had been and would remain part of Syria and Washington's recognition of the Israeli annexation of the territory had no legal basis.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.