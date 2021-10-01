Russia’s Gazprom begins supplying gas to Hungary bypassing Ukraine Friday, October 1, 2021 10:03:16 AM

On October 1, the Russian gas giant Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary under a long-term contract concluded on September 27 through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (an extension of the Turkish Stream) and the pipelines of South-Eastern Europe.

Gazprom previously reported that two contracts had been concluded with Hungary for up to 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year over 15 years period.

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 8.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary.

Ukraine expressed disappointment with these contracts and called on the European Commission to assess the compliance of these agreements with European energy legislation. The European Commission, in turn, said that they are studying the possible consequences of a new long-term contract between Hungary and Gazprom.

Earlier, Serhiy Makogon, the head of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System operator, said that Kyiv fears a significant reduction or complete suspension of gas transit to Hungary through Ukraine because of the long-term gas contracts signed between Budapest and Gazprom.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.