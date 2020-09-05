Russia scrambles 8 fighter jets as U.S. Air Force strategic bombers fly over Sea of Azov Saturday, September 5, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russia scrambled eight fighter jets when U.S. strategic bombers entered the airspace over the Sea of Azov on September 4, reported the command of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Formation of American B-52H missile carriers and Ukrainian MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters seriously scared the Russian occupiers, who scrambled eight fighters (4 Su-27 and 4 Su-30) and put the Russian Southern Military District's air defense on alert," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian command noted that NATO reconnaissance aircraft successfully took advantage of this and received all the necessary information about the air defense of the likely enemy.

On the morning of September 4, U.S. Air Force Boeing B-52 strategic bombers reportedly took off from Royal Air Force Fairford in the United Kingdom and flew over Europe, where they were escorted by NATO Air Force fighters and key Alliance partners.

In Ukrainian airspace they were accompanied by Su-27 and MiG-29 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force tactical aviation brigades.

The mission was intended to demonstrate the U.S. support to its NATO allies and partners in deterring Russia. Similar missions are likely to continue.

