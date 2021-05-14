Russia sees itself as a mediator in the Middle East conflict Friday, May 14, 2021 11:00:32 AM

Russia sees itself among the mediators in resolving the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A number of countries, including Russia, are making efforts and using their contacts to encourage the parties to the conflict to act with restraint, said Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, without giving any details. According to him, the sides should recognize that there is no alternative to a diplomatic solution.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in the Middle East during a video conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The Kremlin and the UN said that ending the violence and ensuring the safety of civilians are the priorities. The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that to solve the Middle East conflict it is necessary to convene international mediators from Russia, the European Union, the United States and the United Nations.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated sharply after the Israeli authorities had expressed their intention to forcibly evict several Palestinian families from East Jerusalem. There was a riot in which hundreds of Palestinians were wounded.

Palestinians from the Gaza Strip have fired more than 1,600 rockets at Israel since May 10, the Israeli side said. Israel has responded by firing missiles on hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip. A U.S. special envoy has been sent to the region to mediate de-escalation.

