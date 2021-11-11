Russia sends nuclear bombers to Belarus Thursday, November 11, 2021 11:00:25 AM

Russia has sent strategic bombers to Belarus, where a migrant crisis is continuing on the border with Poland.

On Wednesday, two Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, “performed patrols in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus" and worked out "interaction with ground control centers," RIA Novosti reported citing the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry. “The purpose of the drills was to perform a readiness check of the units of the Joined Regional Air Defense System of the Union State,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The day before, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the true organizer of the "fierce attack" on the Polish borders is the Russian leadership, which directs the actions of the puppet, the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszzkak called the situation at the border a hybrid war, the purpose of which is to undermine the power of the government, and then, using the elites, "create panic and make the country incapable of resistance."

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia asked the EU to consider the introduction of new sanctions against Belarus and enlisted the support of the European Commission, which proposed to slam sanctions on airlines bringing migrants to Belarus.

“Responsibility for the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border lies with the West, which provoked it by the actions in the Middle East,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

"The destruction of Iraqi statehood, which occurred due to the actions of the American administration and the countries that joined it, led to tectonic shifts in the region. The Western-sponsored Arab Spring, the NATO campaign against Libya, the intervention in the affairs of Syria and the support of international terrorism there, and most importantly - the appearance of ISIS on the wreckage of the Iraqi state - all this led to a mass exodus of refugees and migrants from this part of the world to Europe, " Zakharova said.

