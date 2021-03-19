Russia sends out to sea all Black Sea fleet submarines Friday, March 19, 2021 12:00:59 PM

Russia, for the first time, has sent out to sea all submarines of its Black Sea Fleet, RIA Novosti reports.

According to RIA Novosti, not a single submarine remained at the base.

"This is an unprecedented case, which has not taken place previously either in the fleets of the Russian Federation, or in the fleets of foreign states," the agency quotes a senior officer of the Black Sea Submarine Brigade, 1st Rank Captain Anatoly Varochkin.

Varochkin said that such a format for carrying combat tasks is completely new, clarifying that all six Russian submarines are working at sea to perform different tasks.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.