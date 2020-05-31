Russia sends second shipment of modernized MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria Sunday, May 31, 2020 10:10:00 AM

The Syrian Air Force has received a second batch of modernized MiG-29 fighter jets, reported the Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a source in the Syrian Army.

"As part of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Syria, the Russian side handed over the second batch of advanced and modernized MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria during a ceremony at the Khmeimim air base," the source said.

According to him, the modernized fighters are more effective than the old ones. As early as June 1, Syrian pilots will begin flying these aircraft.

Earlier this week, the U.S. military said that Russia had sent its MiG-29, Su-35 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers to Libya. It is alleged that this was done to support Russian mercenaries from the private military company the Wagner Group fighting on the side of the army of Marshal Khalifa Haftar (Libyan National Army) against the internationally recognized Libyan Government of National Accord.

