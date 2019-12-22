Russia sends warship equipped with Kalibr missiles to Syria Sunday, December 22, 2019 10:09:49 AM

Russian frigate Admiral Essen, which is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, is on its way from Sevastopol to the Mediterranean Sea, reports Interfax, citing the press service of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Currently, the crew of the ship passes the Bosporus and the Dardanelles. The press service reports that it is expected that frigate will become part of the Russian Navy’s forces in the far sea zone.

Russian flotilla has been permanently deployed to the Mediterranean Sea . It includes about ten warships and supports vessels.

Earlier, Russia used the ships and submarines from its Mediterranean flotilla to launch Kalibr cruise missiles on militants in Syria.

