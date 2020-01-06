Russia shelled Ukraine directly at least 150 times in summer 2014 Monday, January 6, 2020 8:00:00 AM

Russia shelled Ukraine from its own territory at least 150 times in the summer of 2014, Bellingcat writes in a report titled “Putin’s undeclared war. Russian artillery strikes against Ukraine in summer 2014”.

The extensive bombardment of Ukrainian positions began in June 2014 after the Ukrainian military began an offensive aiming to regain control over the cities captured by separatist militants. Bellingcat counted 408 objects that were bombarded across the border from Russia. 127 of them are outside of the three kilometer border zone.

The Russian military thus fired thousands of shells at Ukraine over the course of summer 2014.

Bellingcat reported previously that Russia’s intelligence agency is recruiting criminals through blackmail and then getting them to do targeted killings.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.