Russia simulates attack on US destroyer in Black Sea Wednesday, December 25, 2019 10:18:29 AM

The Russian Armed Forces conducted military drills in the Black Sea, in which they simulated an attack on the American Ross destroyer, which was going to the port of Odessa, reports the Ukrainian Air Command, citing intelligence data.

It is noted that during the military exercise, a pair of Su-24M front-line bombers, which were supported by of fighter aircraft, “conducted" a missile attack on a surface target, the USS Ross missile destroyer.

"On December 23, a pair of Su-24M front-line bombers, supported by Su-27 (Su-30) fighter jets of the Russian Air Space Forces, simulated a missile attack on sea surface targets in the Black Sea area. According to intelligence data, their target was USS Ross missile destroyer, which was heading to the port of Odessa. The aircraft performed a maneuver typical of a cruise missile airstrike before returning to their home base," reads the statement of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command stated that amid a political crisis in Europe, military aggression on the Donbas and in the Crimea, "saber-rattling and a show of force have become a traditional method of Russia's influence on Western countries, including those that have imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation."

"In addition, Russia "privatized" the waters of the Black and Azov seas, reserving new areas for military exercises monthly, which significantly complicates the passage of commercial ships in both seas, especially through the Kerch Strait," stressed the Command of Ukrainian Air Force.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.