Russia takes second place in the number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, May 12, 2020 11:00:00 AM

In the last 24 hours, 10,899 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Russian Federation, reports Interfax with reference to the operational control center.

It is noted that the daily increase was 4.9%. The total number of people infected in the country reached 232,243. According to this indicator, Russia came in second place in the world during the entire period of the pandemic, overtaking Great Britain and Spain. The U.S. is at the first place with 1.347 million cases.

New cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 83 regions of Russia, with the most in Moscow - 5,392.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 2,116. The total number of recovered and discharged patients is 43,512, with 3,711 of them in the last 24 hours.

The number of victims of COVID-19 in the world continues to increase. As of the morning of 12 May, 4,177,584 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been reported worldwide. 286, 330 people have died.

