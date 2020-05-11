Russia tests new hypersonic missile Monday, May 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russia has tested a new hypersonic air missile from a Tu-22M3 bomber, reports TASS, citing a source in the Russian defense industry.

"Recently, tests of a new hypersonic missile have been carried out from the Tu-22M3," the source said.

According to him, the missile is being developed for the upgraded version of the Tu-22M3M aircraft. He added that work on the new munition began several years ago. The missile tests are to be completed along with work on the upgraded Tu-22M3M bomber.

The source noted that the missile had nothing to do with the X-32 missiles. The agency's interlocutor did not name the characteristics of the new missile

In December 2018, the Tu-22M3M bomber made its first flight at the airfield in Kazan. The aircraft is equipped with new anti-ship missiles and will be used to counter naval aviation groups. The bomber is also capable of hitting ground and sea targets from high, medium and low altitudes.

In March 2018, during a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the development of the latest hypersonic weapons, including the Sarmat and Avanguard missile systems, nuclear-powered cruise missiles, and Kinzhal air missile system.

In February this year, Putin promised that the Russian Armed Forces, including the navy, will be equipped with the latest weapons, including laser and hypersonic systems.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.