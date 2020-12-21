Russia to build over-the-horizon radar in annexed Crimea Monday, December 21, 2020 11:05:00 AM

Next year, Russia is going to build a radar station in annexed Crimea, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu announced such plans during the Defense Ministry’s expanded panel to discuss new projects for 2021.

"To start work on the construction of the Yakhroma radar in Sevastopol and individual sites of over-the-horizon detection of air targets in Kaliningrad and Zeya (Amur region)," Shoygu said.

In February 2014, armed people in uniforms without insignias appeared in Crimea and captured the Supreme Council of Crimea, the Simferopol Airport, the Kerch ferry crossing and other strategic objects, and prevented the Ukrainian army from taking action. Initially, the Russian government refused to acknowledge that these armed people were Russian soldiers, but President Vladimir Putin later admitted it.

On 16 March 2014, a referendum on the status of Crimea was held in Crimea and Sevastopol, in which the inhabitants supposedly voted for the peninsula to become part of Russia. The outcome of the so-called referendum is not recognized by Ukraine, the EU or the US. On 18 March, Putin announced the “annexation” of Crimea to Russia.

International organizations have declared the annexation illegal and condemned Russia’s actions. Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in connection with the annexation. Russia claims to have “restored historical justice”. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, declared 20 February 2014 the start of Russia’s temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

