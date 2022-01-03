Russia to conduct exercises of its nuclear forces in early 2022 Monday, January 3, 2022 12:00:47 PM

In early 2022, Russia plans to hold strategic command exercises Thunder with the participation of all three components of its strategic nuclear forces, reported TASS, citing a source.

"The Thunder exercises with the participation of the Russian nuclear triad (land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines, and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs) are scheduled for early 2022," said TASS’ interlocutor close to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russia conducts the Thunder exercises annually, usually at the end of the "military" school year. As part of these exercises, a Northern Fleet submarine usually fires an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at the Kura test site in Kamchatka, a nuclear submarine of the Pacific Fleet launches an ICBM at a target at the Chizha test site in northern Russia. Land-based Strategic Missile Forces also launch ICMBs. Cruise missiles are also launched by long-range aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

