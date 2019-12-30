Russia to create unmanned strategic bomber Monday, December 30, 2019 4:00:37 PM

Commander of Russian Long-Range Air Force Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash said in an interview to the newspaper Moskovskij Komsomolets that Russia plans to create an unmanned sixth-generation strategic bomber by 2040.

According to Kobylash, in addition to the modernization of existing Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22MZ bombers, the Russian military is planning to create a new long-range aircraft. "We are also planning to develop a subsonic strategic bomber of the fifth generation," said Kobylash. He did not mention the specific dates of its production.

In December last year, Kobylash said that the Russian Air Force received a modernized strategic missile-carrying Tu-160M2 bomber. According to him, "this aircraft will have no competitors in the years to come." According to him, the speed of the missile carrier is 2230 km/h, which exceeds the speed of NATO fighters.

