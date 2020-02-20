Russia to deliver first Pantsir missile system to Serbia by the end of the week Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:00:00 PM

The first out of six Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Serbia by the end of the week, announced the Radio Television of Serbia.

The agreement was reportedly reached during a meeting between Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu. Shoygu visited Belgrade on February 17. According to the TV channel, the Serbian military has been trained and ready to work with the new equipment.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on October 24, 2019 that Belgrade had ordered the Pantsir systems. A source in the Russian defense industry told TASS news agency that deliveries ae expcted to start at the end of February.

Pantsir-S is a system designed to provide defense of military and civilian facilities from air attacks in any electronic and weather environments. The systems can also protect the military installations from ground and surface threats.

