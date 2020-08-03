Russia to establish military bases in 6 African countries Monday, August 3, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russia has agreed with six African leaders to establish domestic military bases in the territory of their countries, reports the German newspaper Bild. According to journalists, to date, Russians are conducting military cooperation with 21 African countries.

The German media outlet refers to a secret document of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The documents says that for five years Russia has been actively establishing military contacts n Africa. Recently, during negotiations, Moscow received the necessary permissions to establish military bases in the Central African Republic, Egypt, Eritrea, Madagascar, Mozambique and Sudan. Bild also notes that Russia cooperates with mainly dictatorial regimes.

According to media reports, Russian military experts are now actively training soldiers of those countries with which the Kremlin has already established military ties. Bild points out that,in addition to Russian regular troops, employees of private military companies, such as the Wagner Group, are active in these African countries.

Analysts believe that through cooperation with Moscow, African leaders are insured against potential color revolutions. Russia, in turn, receives support for its initiatives at UN meetings.

