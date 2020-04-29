Russia to hold air parade on Victory Day Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:00:00 PM

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Victory, Russia will host an aviation parade, and there will be fireworks in the major cities, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin, as cited by RBC news agency.

"By complying with the security requirements and self-isolation, we will celebrate our sacred holiday - Victory Day. Despite everything, all of us together, the whole country will do it," Putin promised.

On May 9, an air parade with combat aircraft and helicopters will be held, and in the evening, there will be fireworks in major Russian cities.

The Russian President noted that the traditional parade on Red Square and the procession of the "Immortal Regiment" will take place after the epidemiological situation in the country improves.

At the same time, the holidays in Russia have been extended until May 11. Putin instructed Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, to provide recommendations on the gradual withdrawal from the quarantine regime by May 5.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been reported in Russia. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 93,000, surpassing Iran. The day before, Russia overtook China in the total number of cases. During the entire period, 867 people died from COVID-19 in Russia.

A full military parade will also be held in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko refused to impose quarantine restrictions because of COVID-19.

