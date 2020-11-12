Russia to open nuclear submarine base in Sudan Thursday, November 12, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Russia will open a naval base in Sudan, which will be able to host nuclear submarines. The draft of the agreement with Sudan was published on the Kremlin’s website of legal information.

The document emphasizes that the agreement with Sudan have already been reached. Authorities in Africa's largest country, where last year a military coup toppled Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for nearly 30 years, agreed to build and develop a Russian Navy logistics facility where ships can be repaired and restocked.

The agreement will have a 25-year term with the possibility of unlimited extension for 10-year intervals afterwards. The maximum number of servicemen at the base will be 300. The Russian Defense Ministry will be allowed to deploy nuclear-powered ships at the naval base.

The naval base, the first for Russia in Africa since the Cold War, "will serve to maintaine peace and stability in the region. It is defensive in nature and is not directed against other states," the document reads.

In exchange, Sudan will be able to obtain Russian weapons and military equipment free of charge.

"In response to the request from the Sudanese side, the Russian side will assist in the organization and implementation of the air defense of the naval base at Port Sudan on a pro bono basis," the document reads.

Deliveries of weapons and special equipment will begin after the agreement comes into force.

