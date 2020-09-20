Russia to test new cruise missile ship in Black Sea Sunday, September 20, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russia will carry out tests of a newly-built small ship Grayvoron equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, reported Interfax with reference to the press service of the Russian Navy.

"The missile ship, built for the Black Sea Fleet, carries out the first exit to the Black Sea to undergo factory tests. This ship will be the fourth small missile ship with Kalibr cruise missiles," the press service of the Russian Navy said in a statement.

It is noted that the ship’s purpose is the protection of Russia’s economic zone. The work of the equipment and navigation characteristics will be checked during the tests.

The Russian navy reported that the Grayvoron is a multi-purpose ship equipped with modern artillery weapons, missile, anti-sabotage, anti-aircraft and radio-technical equipment. This is the eighth ship of the Buyan-M project.

The ships of this project have increased displacement and are equipped with high-precision long-range missile weapons designed to hit maritime and coastal targets.

