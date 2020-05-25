Russia vows to protect the Moon from privatization Monday, May 25, 2020 1:00:00 PM

Russia will not allow the privatization of the Moon, the head of the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos, Dmiri Rogozin, told the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to him, Moscow considers the Moon primarily as a satellite of the earth and any attempts to extract minerals there contradict international law.

"We will not allow the privatization of the Moon, it is illegal," Rogozin said, alluding to U.S. plans to start resource extraction on the Earth’ satellite without the participation of Russia.

The "Artemis Accords," which the U.S. is preparing to sign with allies in the near future, involve the creation of "security zones" around the Moon that will be protected from encroachment by rival countries and private organizations.

The plan also includes the legal registration of ownership of the Moon resources. The agreement is expected to include the European Union, Canada, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Rogozin compared the American plan with the invasion of Iraq. "The principle is the same,”he tweeted on May 7. "A coalition of those who agree is created, and then, bypassing the UN and even NATO, if there are those who are in doubt, go ahead to the set goal."

According to the head of Roscosmos, "another Iraq or Afghanistan" will emerge from such plans.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the commercial development of the moon's resources in early April.

The document notes that outer space is "a unique space for human activity, and the U.S. does not view it as a common heritage" and the policy should be aimed at "stimulating international support for the extraction and use of resources in space”

