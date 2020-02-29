Russia wants to complain to UN about Elon Musk’s satellites Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:00:15 AM

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) is very unhappy about the activities of American businessman Elon Musk and, in particular, about launches of SpaceX Starlink satellites to provide the global Internet, reported the Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the researcher of the Institute of Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Nikolai Samusya.

The Academy even prepares a complaint to the UN, as, according to Russian scientists, the system will interfere with the work of astronomers.

"We are now preparing a letter from the RAS, and tomorrow with the vice-president of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Balega we will discuss this issue, and such a letter from us will be sent," Samusya said, speaking at the Moscow Planetarium.

He explained that 30-40% of astronomical images would be spoiled because of the sunlight reflected from the satellites. According to him, RAS is supported by colleagues from the European Astronomical Society and specialists from Portugal.

SpaceX's Starlink project is a constellation of several thousand satellites which will be launched into Earth orbit during the next few years, which will provide high-speed Internet access anywhere in the world. As part of the project, 240 satellites have already been put into orbit.

Musk himself has previously said that the satellites will have an "almost zero" impact on astronomy but has vowed to take steps to reduce the negative impact.

