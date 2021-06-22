Russia wants to discuss with Turkey why ‘Ukraine is being dragged into NATO’ Tuesday, June 22, 2021 12:00:03 PM

Russia intends to discuss soon with Turkey why "Ukraine is being dragged into NATO”, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reports.

"We have made our position regarding the attempts to drag Ukraine into NATO unequivocally very clear. I have no doubt that serious, responsible countries are well aware of what is at stake," he said.

Lavrov noted that this topic will be raised during the next contact with Turkish colleagues, which is planned in the near future.

The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the possibilities of enhanced cooperation between the Ukrainian and Turkish naval forces, which will help to implement NATO standards in the Ukrainian Navy.

After talks with Biden, Putin said they briefly touched on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Later, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance would be considered a "red line" by Moscow.

